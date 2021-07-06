LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is asking students, teachers, parents and community members to provide input on stimulus funds within the school district.
The school district, which educates around 96,000 students, has to spend all of its stimulus money by 2024.
JCPS expects to receive another $400 million in the latest round, so the school district created a survey with eight questions for input on how funding should be allocated.
Extended learning opportunities, student support services and technology are all topics on the survey.
To take the survey, click here.
