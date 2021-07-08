LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man making a name for himself in the world of standup comedy will take the stage this weekend in his hometown.
Sean Smith is performing Thursday, Friday and Saturday night (July 8 through July 10) at The Caravan Comedy Club located in the Mid City Mall off Bardstown Road in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.
Smith works for Jefferson County Public Schools by day as a youth service coordinator at Ballard High. He may bring some of his stories of classroom antics to the stage.
"The best part of my job is it helps me in comedy, and comedy helps me in JCPS. They kind of feed off each other," Smith said. "(The students) make me laugh more than I make them laugh."
Smith will open for Los Angeles, California, based actor/comic Jonny Loquasto.
Find more information on tickets here: www.thecaravan2017.com.
