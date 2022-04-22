LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students will have their art on display this weekend.
The exhibit is called "A Tribute to the Giants of the Bluegrass: The Dream Continues Literary and Art Spectacular."
The show will run from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at the KORE Gallery on East Kentucky Street.
Organizers said the exhibit focuses on the stories of Kentucky-based justice leaders of past and present.
JCPS students produced all of the art and writing for the show. Prints of the artwork will be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to fund future projects.
