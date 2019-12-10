LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students from Jefferson County Public Schools spread holiday cheer to senior citizens Tuesday.
Middle school students visited Signature Healthcare's Jefferson Manor Rehab and Wellness Center. They sang Christmas songs and delivered 10,000 holiday cards. The cards contained personal messages from the students.
It was all part of Operation Holiday Card.
Students said they were happy to be there for the delivery.
"Giving is good, but I like to see other peoples' reaction," said Genesis Hatchet, an eight grader. "I want to know how they are feeling and that I did something good."
During Christmas Week, all of the cards will be delivered to residents at Signature Healthcare facilities across the region.
It will be the only card some residents get this holiday season.
