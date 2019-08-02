LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police officers from the Seventh and Eighth Divisions helped treat dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students to a back-to-school shopping spree for free on Friday.
Academy Sports + Outdoors helped LMPD surprise 50 students by donating $2,500 to the Seventh and Eighth Divisions to help fund the back-to-school shopping trip as part of LMPD's Shop With A Cop program. Officers spent the morning helping kids fill their carts with everything they'll need to start school soon. Each student was given $100 to spend.
Fifty students shopped at the Academy Sports location in Middletown, and 25 students shopped at the Outer Loop location.
Picking out their own items was a great experience for the youngsters, who were chosen by JCPS based on their needs.
"I got a backpack, soccer shirt, shoes and socks," said Jasmine, who added that "meeting the police officers and going shopping" was her favorite part of the day.
"I think the officers enjoy this just as much, if not more, than the kids," said LMPD Maj. Kim Burbrink with the Seventh Division. "It gives us the opportunity to interact with the community and meet some really great kids and start their school year off right."
Academy also donated to the LMPD's "Officer in Distress" fund that assists officers who are injured and have to be off work.
Academy is also an official partner of National Night Out on Aug. 6. The goal is to help bring people together in the community with first responders to improve neighborhood safety.
