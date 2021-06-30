LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The JCPS superintendent stands by the call to spend $75 million in federal stimulus money on teacher bonuses.
The district recently announced a $5,000 stipend for faculty and staff in recognition of work performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online critics questioned the spending as Dr. Marty Pollio spent much of 2020 talking about the need to build new schools and improve facilities.
Pollio said the district's raises have not stayed on pace with inflation, and he sees the bonus as a means to retain employees in a competitive market.
He says more than a billion dollars is needed to address the facilities concern.
"We can have the best facilities in the entire nation but if we're not able to staff our classrooms and provide the educators within our schools, on our buses and in our cafeterias then facilities don't mean anything," said Pollio.
In 2020, Dr. Marty Pollio outlined a five-point plan for moving JCPS forward in what he called the "District Facilities Transformation Initiative," which included three new elementary schools to be built in south and west Louisville as well as in the Newburg community.
Full-time and permanent part-time JCPS staff with active contracts on July 1 who work at least one day by Aug. 20 will earn $2,500 on Sept. 17, according to board meeting materials. Those on staff as of Nov. 12 and May 6 will be paid $1,250 on Nov. 26 and May 27, respectively.
JCPS negotiated the pay bonuses with district labor unions like the Jefferson County Teachers Association.
