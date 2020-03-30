LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency meal distribution through Jefferson County Public Schools will be done three days a week instead of five beginning next week.
The district has been giving breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and under as families while schools are closed during the COVID-19 crisis.
Beginning the week of March 30, meals will be given out on Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of every weekday. On Monday and Wednesday, each child will receive up to four meals, which includes two breakfasts and two lunches. On Friday, they will be eligible to get two, which is the same thing that has been done since the crisis began.
JCPS said Thursday, March 26, was its biggest day yet in handing out 16,431 free meals. The total meals distributed was about 15% of what schools would serve on an average school day.
There are 67 sites across the county where families can get food for children with no questions asked. JCPS has opened more sites as demand has increased.
The school sites and mobile sites are now open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can pick up breakfast and lunch. More than 62% of the nearly 99,000 students in JCPS qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
Here's is a listing and map of the food service sites from JCPS:
