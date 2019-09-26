LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Clerk's Office is looking for Republican election officers to help work the polls in the upcoming general election.
Officials say 1,200 registered Republicans are needed for the general election on Nov. 5 to help work the polls at 623 precincts in Jefferson County.
Officers must be able to fill openings throughout the county and serve where needed, according to the release.
To be eligible, you must be registered to vote in Jefferson County, have no changes in your party affiliation within the last year and attend a 2.5-hour training session, which is paid. Eligible applicants will also be required to work the full election day from 5:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. and provide your own transportation.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact Jeff Pellman at the Election Center by calling (502)-574-6211. Applications can be found online at the clerk's website by clicking here.
Officials say once an applicant is approved, they will be asked to schedule a time to attend the training session.
More information can also be obtained by calling the Election Center directly at (502)-574-6100.
