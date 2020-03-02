LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine announced Monday his office will collect food as part of the fourth-annual Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy.
The drive, which runs from March 1-14, comprises donations from commonwealth's law firms, law schools and legal organizations in support of the Kentucky Association of Food Banks, a news release said. It is held each March to provide food for people during the summer months, when schools are closed and demand is increased.
