LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Mall is holding Eastern Bunny visits for children until April 16.
Families and children visiting the mall can take photos with the bunny. Children can either sit with the bunny or choose to social distance.
"We're out looking for craft stuff, as we were walking by, we saw the Easter bunny," Chad Hardison, a shopper at Jefferson Mall, said. "She's a COVID baby so she hasn't been out to see a whole lot, so for her to be able to walk up and so this is really great."
Pet night is planned for Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
There will also be an Easter Bunny Princess and Super Hero Party on April 16 from noon to 4 p.m. Reservation are encouraged, but not required.
