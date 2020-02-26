LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is helping the family of a mother and daughter killed in a crash on the way to a volleyball tournament.
Starting Feb. 26, the Boombozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse on South Hurstbourne Parkway will donate 15 percent of sales from the next five Wednesdays to the Prather Family. You need to print out a flyer from the restaurant's social media and present it when you pay for your meal. The fundraiser is only at the Jeffersontown location.
Earlier this month, Lesley Prather and her 12-year-old daughter Rhyan died in a crash just outside St. Louis, along with their friends Carrie McCaw and her 12-year-old daughter Kacey. Lesley Prather was a Louisville firefighter.
The Boombozz general manager Chris Cardwell knows the Prather family, so he started the fundraiser. He is also donating his salary from each Wednesday to the family. "I'm just trying to do, you know, my little part, as long as we all just do a little something," he says.
People who want to help, can also bring in donations. The fundraiser will also happen on March 4, 11, 18 and 25.
Lesley and Rhyan Prather were laid to rest last week.
