LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown are asking residents to consider sharing video from their home surveillance systems to help investigators solve crimes.
Earlier this week, the department posted a link on its Facebook page to an online form entering their names into a database. Investigators could then contact people in the database to ask for footage whenever crimes are committed on streets where participants live.
Participation in the database is voluntary, and residents are not required to turn over footage if requested by police.
CLICK HERE to access the online form. Questions can be emailed to crimetips@jtownkypd.org.
