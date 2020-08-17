LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- If you buy something online and need a safe place to pick it up, the Jeffersontown Police Department has a place: its parking lot.
In a Facebook Post Monday, Jeffersontown Police reminded the public that its parking lot is a safe exchange location for online purchases.
The spot is next to the police department, and is "well lit with HD video surveillance," according to the post.
It is available for exchanges 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
