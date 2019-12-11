JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Chick-fil-A set to open early next year in Jeffersonville, Indiana is now accepting applications.
The fast food restaurant at 3549 E. 10th Street is looking for managers and team members for front registers and the kitchen. Interviews start Dec. 16, and continue through Dec. 19.
All positions include free meals and free uniforms. Scholarship opportunities are also available.
CLICK HERE to apply or for more information.
Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open on Jan. 23.
