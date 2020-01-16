LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The first Chick-fil-A in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will open for business next week, and it's celebrating by giving away a chance at a year's worth of free meals.
A grand opening celebration will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, at the new location on East 10th Street. To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will host a 12-hour First 100 Campout. As part of the campout, 100 participants will have a chance at winning a year's worth of free meals.
Campout participants can arrive at the Chick-fil-A as early as 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, for the 6 p.m. event registration. The winner of the year's worth of free meals will be announced at 6 a.m. Thursday — ahead of the restaurant's grand opening.
