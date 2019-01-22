JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana church is using a "blessing box" to help feed those in need.
The Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church set up the blessing box as a micro-pantry. In a release, the church says the small red structure on its East Chestnut Street campus allows it to help those who are "food insecure."
"The food insecurity rate in Clark County (Indiana) is 12.0% of the total population - and the child food insecurity rate is 15.6%," said Father Douglas Marcotte in the release. "I am proud of our parishioners who work very hard to serve those in our community who need assistance."
The blessing box is based on the same idea as the "Little Free Library." The box allows people to leave donated items including non-perishable food and toiletries. The church says the structure is located in a common area that's accessible day or night for people to take what they need without asking.
