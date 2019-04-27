JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A giveaway that could save lives in Jeffersonville.
The Jeffersonville Fire Department teamed up with the Red Cross and several volunteerrs to hand out and install free smoke alarms in the Oak Park neighborhood.
The department picked the neighborhood for a reason, after an 83-year-old man and his dog died when their Allison Lane home caught fire in January.
Fire officials said there was not a working smoke detector in his home.
The goal of Saturday's giveaway was to stop a tragedy like that from happening again.
"A lot of times when there has been a fatality in the community, the residents are a lot more receptive to opening their doors and letting us go in," said Claire Brendel, with the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross has a goal to install 100,000 smoke detectors nationwide.
They spent a day in Fairdale last month with volunteers installing smoke alarms in the homes of nearly 100 residents.
