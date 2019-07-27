JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Community Action of Southern Indiana hosted a community health fair to connect locals with important resources to start the school year.
More than 300 people attended the back-to-school community health fair Saturday afternoon. The event featured health and dental screenings and vision exams.
"It's a fine example of what our agency does, pull together a lot of community resources to be able to help persons that are less fortunate, less privileged than us," Phil Ellis of Community Action of Southern Indiana said.
Families who attended received fresh produce and non-perishable food items. Students received backpacks filled with school supplies.
School begins Aug. 8 for Greater Clark County Schools.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.