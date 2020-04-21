JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The mayor of Jeffersonville is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic on both a professional and personal level.
As the city was on the verge of being shut down because of the coronavirus last month, Mayor Mike Moore’s son, Gerrin, became ill while on spring break in Florida. He tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was scared, but I knew he was a pretty fit young man," Moore said. "I just told him to listen to what the doctor said."
Gerrin Moore suffered only mild symptoms and is now back home after a 14-day quarantine.
“I’m a firm believer that you learn from your mistakes," the mayor said. "You learn through the hardships."
Moore is applying the same can-do attitude to his city. The once-thriving downtown area is almost deserted as businesses have been forced to close because of the outbreak.
“It’s a struggle, but they’re getting by,” he said. “I think those are temporary closed signs.”
Jeff Frye, owner of The Office Supply Co. on Spring Street, hopes that is true.
The company has been in business for 50 years, and Frye said he has never seen anything like this.
“It's the worst month we've ever had by a longshot,” Frye said.
Frye has lost 75% of his business and was forced to lay off employees. But he's confident he will recover.
“The products I sell - the office supplies, the paper, the toners - people are going to need it when they get back to work,” he said.
Moore believes Jeffersonville’s economy will bounce back quickly once the restrictions are lifted. He said he is looking forward to the May meeting of the Planning Commission where several proposed new developments are being considered.
“The businesses are still coming to Jeff. The jobs are still coming to Jeff," he said. "So we’ll get through it."
Like his own family, Moore believes his city will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.
“We took a right to the jaw, but we're still standing," he said
