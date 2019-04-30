JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville officials are hoping the city can get enough votes to win some cash in a national contest.
The city could win the $25,000 grand prize if it gets the most votes. So far, Main Street in downtown Jeffersonville has advanced to the quarterfinals of "America's Main Streets" contest, sponsored by the small-business organization Independent We Stand.
Jeffersonville officials say the city has been growing its downtown district with its concert series, vibrant streetscape, farmers market, and independent businesses like the 128-year-old Schimpff's Confectionery, as well as the addition of new restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, and brew pubs.
This is the second time in two years that Jeffersonville has been named a finalist in the contest. In a written statement, Jay Ellis, Executive Director of Jeffersonville Main Street said officials are "thrilled" that the city has made it to the quarterfinals in America’s Main Street Contest again.
"So many people have worked to revitalize Downtown Jeffersonville, and we are thankful to all the people who voted for us in this contest," Ellis said. "Now we're asking everyone to keep voting so we can make it to the top 10 in the nation with hopes to earn the top spot."
To cast your vote for Jeffersonville follow this link and click on the "VOTE" button.
Semifinalist voting begins April 29 at MainStreetContest.com and runs through May 26. The top 10 semifinalists will be announced on May 27, and the grand prize will be announced on June 3.
For more information on Jeffersonville Main Street and Downtown Jeffersonville www.JeffMainStreet.org