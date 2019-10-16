LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wetland area is being transformed into a massive park in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
The shelter house was already up at Chapel Lake Park on Wednesday, and swings were in place around the lake. More parking areas will be added this fall before the final details are wrapped up.
Crews recently paved over an abandoned railroad track and turned it into a walking trail.
The park is next to River Ridge, which donated the land for the park.
"You want to do a little fishing, you want to throw a Frisbee, play a little football, get out and play with the kids," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "Leave the cellphones at home. Come out here to Chapel Lake Park. It's a beautiful place for the families to come to."
Chapel Lake Park is scheduled to open to the public in the spring.
