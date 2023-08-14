JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman's lifelong passion led her to helping the children in her community.
As long as she can remember, 22-year-old Shyan Lawrence has been sewing. She started out making small, simple items.
"It was a hobby," Lawrence said.
Lawrence, a 2020 graduate of Jeffersonville High School, continued to hone her self-taught hobby by making pot holders, scarves and quilts. Then, in 2020, her hobby developed into something more important when her maternal grandfather died.
Lawrence didn't want to just throw out her grandfather's clothes, so she decided to make memory bears from the clothes. She made every one in her family a memory bear for Christmas to remember her grandfather.
"There were still some (clothes) left, so I made them into a quilt for me and my mother," Lawrence said.
"I just love my bear," Melissa Gibson, Lawrence's mother, said.
Now Lawrence makes all sorts of different stuffed animals from horses to rabbits, and sells them through her Facebook page, Seamstress Shyan, but she mostly donates them. Just last month, she donated a bunch to the Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Departments.
"It feels right," Lawrence said with a big smile.
"She wanted to reach out and do that for kids that might be sad," Gibson, said, beaming with pride. "She's got a really big heart, and loves to make people happy."
Starting with a pattern, or "her treasure" as Lawrence describes it, for the stuffed animals, Lawrence has her process down to an assembly line science - sew all the animals first, then stuff. It takes her about three hours to complete a stuffed animal.
Lawrence, who also can crochet and knit, has made just about everything from scarves to jackets to quilts.
"She's so creative," Gibson said.
Lawrence even made a purse, but that design is under lock and key.
"It's classified," Lawrence said.
Lawrence's passion is a skill that many don't have and isn't taught in schools anymore, and she hopes it doesn't fade away.
"I hope people will learn to sew. It's an everyday skill like cooking or driving or cleaning. I just hope it doesn't become extinct," Lawrence said. "Don't let your talents slip away."
