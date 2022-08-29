LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor guard members and a large flag raised between two firetrucks. A short address will be made, followed by a prayer, moment of silence and a bell ceremony.
Organizers are inviting everyone to attend the free event to honor "those who have sacrificed their lives for others."
