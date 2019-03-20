LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit related to a redevelopment project in a southern Indiana neighborhood.
Residents of the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood filed a lawsuit last year. They accused the city of Charlestown and a private developer of conspiring to extort the owners out of their properties by imposing new maintenance codes or forcing them to sell below market prices.
A federal judge dismissed some of the allegations against the city, mayor and other city employees and election officials.
Part of the lawsuit remains - including alleged violations of the equal protection clause.
The city says the lawsuit is unsubstantiated.
