LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman trapped in a burning building last month in Louisville was saved by a group of police officers.
Louisville Metro Police released dramatic video of the fire at an apartment building that was reportedly vacant. The woman was trapped on the second floor as the smoke and flames grew more intense.
She inched out of a second floor window on to a roof as the officers stretched their arms. Voices on the video kept repeating, "Jump down to us. Jump down to us." Then the video shows the moment she jumps, and the four officers break her fall.
The fire happened Sept. 9 on East Broadway, but LMPD released the body camera video this week.
LMPD said the woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene. There's no word on what may have caused the fire.
All officers involved are being nominated for Distinguished Lifesaving awards.
