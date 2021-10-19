LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman trapped in a burning building last month in Louisville was saved by a group of police officers.
Three LMPD officers — James Mills, Daniel Kaiser and Caleb Broughton — were some of the first to respond to the structure fire where a woman was trapped.
"Are we going to be able to get there fast enough to help them? That's what went through my mind," Mills said.
Louisville Metro Police released dramatic video of the fire at an apartment building that was reportedly vacant. The woman was trapped on the second floor as the smoke and flames grew more intense.
"There's flames pouring out of the building, there's smoke coming from it, and she's on the roof screaming," Kaiser said.
"We only had like, maybe a second to register what was happening and how to act," Mills added.
The officers were acting in a situation they aren't typically trained for. Mills, Kaiser and Broughton had only been on the job three weeks at the time.
"All I do remember in the moment was how hot it was, just where I was," Broughton said. "So I can imagine how hot it was where she was on the roof, closer the flames."
It took some convincing to get the woman to jump down from the second story, but the officers said there was no time and no other option.
"You could see the flames coming out of the window, and you knew if we don't act, the flames are going to make its way to the roof, and she might not make it," Mills said.
"We all realized there was no time to climb up or go up any stairs, because everything was fully engulfed," Broughton added.
The woman inched out of a second-floor window on to a roof as the officers stretched their arms. Voices on the video kept repeating, "Jump down to us. Jump down to us." Then the video shows the moment she jumps, and the four officers break her fall.
"We were all telling her, 'You've got to jump. There's nothing else you can do right now. You've got to trust us,'" Broughton said. "Thankfully, she did trust us enough to jump to us."
The fire happened Sept. 9 on East Broadway, but LMPD released the body camera video this week.
LMPD said the woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene. There's no word on what may have caused the fire.
Mills, Kaiser and Broughton are being nominated for Distinguished Lifesaving awards.
