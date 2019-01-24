LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A junior at Mercy Academy was surprised Thursday morning when she found out she won the grand prize in an art competition.
A panel of judges decided Mckayla Rakestraw's painting best captured "the spirit of the Kentucky Derby," and selected it as the winner in a competition sponsored by the Kentucky Derby Museum.
The annual competition is called: "Horsing Around with Art: A Student's View of the Sport of Kings." The contest, now in its 33rd year, is open to students in grades 1-12 from Louisville Metro public or parochial schools.
This year, 30 schools submitted art for the competition, according to a news release from the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Rakestraw was not expecting to win.
"Well I thought I was in trouble at first because the principal came and got me," she said. "But I'm kind of overwhelmed right now - like I didn't think I would win at all. So it's really exciting."
Mercy congratulated Rakestraw on its Facebook page Thursday morning.
The grand prize includes six box seats to this year's Kentucky Derby, and a $500 award for Mercy's art program.
Rakestraw says it took her a couple of weeks to complete the painting, and the hardest part was getting the roses and the reflection in the trophy just right.
The attention to detail paid off.
"I think the composition was fantastic, and the Van Gogh inspiration of the sky - we've had several comments on that - that drew the people into the piece," said Heather Hill, an art coordinator with Horsing Around With Art.
"But the representation of the roses, and the trophy and the spires, it was just well done."
All winners and exhibiting students will be recognized during a ceremony at the Kentucky Derby Museum on February 12.
Rakestraw's painting will remain on display at the Kentucky Derby Museum for one year.
