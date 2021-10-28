LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration will open soon for the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.
Organizers said registration is set to open Tuesday, Nov. 2, for the race set for Saturday, April 30.
While things are getting back to normal this year, KDF is still offering a virtual option for the race.
This year's course is still being finalized but will include Churchill Downs and the Big Four Bridge.
Registration will be held online. Click here for the marathon website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.