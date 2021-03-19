LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has revealed the design for this year's race medals.
The pewter medals show off Louisville's skyline, including all of the downtown bridges. Organizers say KDF traditions are represented on each medals' ribbon.
The course for this year has been modified. It will run into southern Indiana and back. It starts and ends at Lynn Family Stadium.
The miniMarathon takes place April 22 through April 25. The marathon will be held on April 24.
