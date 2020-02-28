LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland is looking for seasonal employees interested in working the spring meet and the Breeders Cup World Championships this fall.
In a release, Keeneland officials said applications can be submitted online or at job fairs are planned for Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, March 23, from 2-6 p.m., and a hiring center will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays in March. The center will be open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. The job fairs and hiring center will be on the second floor of the Keeneland Grandstand that can be accessed by taking elevator B to the second floor.
On-site interviews for all positions will be conducted, and candidates who bring two forms of ID may be hired on the spot.
More than 2,000 positions need to be filled in Food and Beverage, Parking and Security, The Keeneland Shop, Admissions, Programs, Track Maintenance, Guest Services and other areas. Most jobs require no additional training. Staff is need for the 16 day spring meet that runs April 2-24 and the annual Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby celebrations on May 1-2. There will be also be opportunities for the fall meet including Breeders Cup on Nov. 6-7.
Positions also are listed on Keeneland.com/jobs for candidates to apply any time.
Keeneland is also looking for applicants that are knowledgeable about horse racing and handicapping to become "BETologists" and work to educate fans.
