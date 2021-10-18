LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local police agencies are taking part in "Prescription Drug Take Back" day this weekend.
Indiana State Police, the Louisville Metro Police Department and other local agencies will have drop-off locations in place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Residents can drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs — no questions asked. Vaping pens can also be dropped off without batteries or cartridges. Needles will not be accepted.
The initiative, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), aims to "prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs," according to a news release from ISP.
ISP is accepting medications at any of their posts, except for the Toll Road Post, across the state. The closest is the agency's post on Highway 311 in Sellersburg.
Also in southern Indiana, the Charlestown Police Department will be set up at the Jay-C Food Store located at 9501 County Road 403 in Charlestown. The Austin Police Department has a 24/7 drug drop-off bin at it's department located at 127 North Highway 31 in Austin, Indiana.
In Louisville, LMPD will be set up at the following locations on Saturday:
- Kroger #763: 520 North 35th Street
- Kroger #785: 4915 Dixie Highway
- Kroger #752: 3165 South 2nd Street
- Walgreens: 7338 Dixie Highway
- Walgreens: 5201 South 3rd Street
- Walgreens: 3700 Frankfort Avenue
- Kroger #387: 291 North Hubbards Lane
- Walgreens: 2021 Hikes Lane
- Kroger #729: 3616 Buechel Bypass
- Kroger #346: 3039 Breckenridge Lane
- Kroger #186: 2219 Holiday Manor
- Walgreens: 12101 Shelbyville Road
- Kroger #707: 9440 Brownsboro Road
- Kroger #360: 6900 Bardstown Road
- Kroger #743: 12611 Taylorsville Road
- Kroger #379: 9080 Taylorsville Road
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will also be set up for the take-back day at the Elks Lodge #8, located at 2824 Klondike Lane.
