LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Absentee voting by mail for the May 21 primary election is now available across Kentucky.
People in all counties will be able to cast an absentee ballot in person by this Friday. Those voting by mail-in absentee ballot must meet one of a long list of conditions:
- Advanced in age, disabled, or ill
- Military personnel, their Dependents, or Overseas Citizens
- A student who temporarily resides outside the county
- Temporarily residing outside of Kentucky and who maintains eligibility to vote in Kentucky, such as a "snowbird"
- Incarcerated, but not yet convicted of a crime
- Prevented from voting in person at the polls on election day and from casting an in-person absentee ballot in the county clerk's office on all days in-person absentee voting is conducted because of his or her employment location
- A participant in the Secretary of State's Address Confidentiality Program
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot in May 14, and they must be returned to your county clerk by 6 p.m. on election day.
