Kentuckians encouraged to donate Christmas trees for fish habitats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before you throw away that Christmas tree, consider donating it to help the environment.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife wants you to donate the tree to be used for fish habitats.
The agency tries to get trees each year to sink for the fish. The trees must be natural and free of lights, ornaments, tinsel, garland or any other decorations.
The state will accept them at 39 drop-off locations in 34 counties across Kentucky until Jan. 15.
