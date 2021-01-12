LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's official visitor's guide for the year was unveiled Tuesday, complete with horses, bourbon and the great outdoors.
The guide gives travel tips, stories and features place to visit. It also has information about new attractions slated for the year, according to a news release.
The state hopes to welcome back visitors as more people across the country get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The cover features Cumberland Falls as part of the push for "safe-cations," which give people things to do outside to allow for social distancing.
Other highlights include Kentucky State Parks, racetracks, distilleries, wineries and breweries.
Kentucky tourism is an $11.8 billion industry.
Click here to see a digital version of the visitor's guide.
