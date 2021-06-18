LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum is showcasing artwork from a Kentucky artist that features depictions of jockeys from the earliest Kentucky Derbys.
Kacy Jackson, an internationally-recognized artist, donated the original artwork, titled Legacy, to be permanently displayed in the museum's Black Heritage in Racing exhibit. Other examples of Jackson's work include an eye-catching mural in NuLu depicting two horses.
Jackson's Legacy piece emphasizes three Black jockeys against the backdrop of the track's Twin Spires and the garland of roses.
In a news release, Jackson said the Kentucky Derby Museum is a perfect place to celebrate the jockeys portrayed in the artwork now and for years to come.
"I wanted to commemorate and highlight three of the greatest horsemen in the history of horse racing and allow everyone who sees the painting to learn their stories," he said.
One of the three jockeys highlighted in the Legacy display is Isaac Murphy, who was born into slavery.
Museum guests who visit on Juneteenth (June 19) will receive a free Legacy poster.
