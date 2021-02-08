LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is asking for donors to roll up their sleeves on Tuesday to help ensure there is enough supply this week.
The center said it shipped nearly 8,000 units of blood last month, the most in its 52-year history, to more than 70 Kentucky hospitals the center provides for.
Organizers say because of the icy conditions that could move into the area later this week, donating on Tuesday is increasingly important.
Donor centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, weather permitting. Organizers say they will post any closures because of the weather on its website and social media pages.
The center asks that donors make appointments ahead of time to allow for social distancing, but walk-ins will be accepted.
To book a spot, find a location near you or learn more, click here.
