LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is celebrating 55 years of saving lives.
The organization was founded in Lexington in 1968.
It now has eight locations that provide blood to more than 70 hospitals throughout Kentucky. The nonprofit also provides more than 2,000 mobile donation opportunities throughout the year.
Officials at the Kentucky Blood Center say one blood donation can save up to three lives, and typically takes less than 45 minutes from registration to refreshment.
The Kentucky Blood Center has two Louisville locations: one in Hillview and one in Middletown.
