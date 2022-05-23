LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Give blood in Kentucky this summer, and you could win a new car or spend some time in a Caribbean paradise.
As part of the Summer Getaway Giveaway — at the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) and its mobile centers — anyone who donates blood between May 23 and Sept. 10 will be entered to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4.
If you register to give blood before July 4, you also get a chance to win a Jamaican vacation.
It's part of KBC's push to get more donors during the summer months when blood supply typically drops, calling it a "two-year urgent hole."
“Even as we start to return to a pre-pandemic life and go back to many of our normal routines, unfortunately blood donation participation numbers have remained low,” Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations for KBC, said in a news release Monday. “Through the first quarter of 2022, we are only reaching about 75% of the 400 donors needed daily to supply our more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. Local hospitals and the patients they serve rely on KBC and our donor centers year-round. We hope these additional and exciting giveaway opportunities will motivate donors to make lifesaving donations this summer.”
The winner of the vacation will have 12 months to redeem the package at Excellence Oyster Bay.
Donation appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, click here or call 800-775-2522.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.