LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be opportunities to roll up your sleeves and donate blood at the Kentucky State Fair this year.
The Kentucky Blood Center will be set up in the south wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center in Health Horizons every day of the fair, which starts Thursday, Aug. 17 and runs through Aug. 27, taking donations.
We’ll be at the @kystatefair later this week. Plus other opportunities to donate!— KY Blood Center (@KYBloodCenter) August 13, 2023
➡️ https://t.co/b5bljhBjKx #donateblood #savelives #blooddonorssavelives #Kentucky #nonprofit #local pic.twitter.com/XKcYZUuctQ
"We are always excited to welcome back our loyal Fair donors and for the chance to introduce new faces to the experience of saving local lives at the Kentucky State Fair," Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations at KBC, said in a news release Wednesday.
Appointments can be made by clicking here or calling (800) 775-2522, but organizers said walk-ins are also welcome.
Those who donate during the state fair will be given a "silipint" and a KBC t-shirt. Silipints are a type of silicone cup.
Donations through the KBC help supply local hospitals with blood for cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more. It needs 400 donors a day to meet the needs of local patients.
"Donations at the Kentucky State Fair can help put blood back on the shelves before Labor Day weekend when demand typically increases," KBC said.
Donors have to be at least 17 years old, or 16 with a parent's consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health and show a photo ID. For more information about what is required to donate, or to download a parent permission slip, click here.
If you can't make it to the state fair and still want to donate, KBC has two locations in Louisville — one on Shelbyville Road in Middletown and one on Antle Drive in Hillview. To search for a KBC blood drive near you or to schedule an appointment to donate, click here.
For information about admission and parking for this year's Kentucky State Fair, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.