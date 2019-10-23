LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saving lives while supporting local police.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) this week for the "Believe in Blue" blood drive. The blood drive will be held between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at KBC's donation centers in Middletown and Hillview.
Those wishing to donate should say they'd like to donate in support of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, and a donation will be made to the foundation on their behalf. Donors will also receive a pair of socks for their donation.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation offers training, programs and equipment to the men and women of LMPD.
KBC's Middletown center is located at 12905 Shelbyville Road, near the Target and Walmart. The Hillview location is located at 5406 Antle Drive, near the new Harbor Freight.
Donors can make an appointment by visiting KBC's website, or by calling 800-775-2522, ext. 3758. Walk-ins are also welcome at the donation centers.
Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.