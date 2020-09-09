LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're a proud owner of dogs, get ready to show them off.
The 2020 Kentucky Dachshund Derby is going virtual this year. The annual event supports Kentucky Dachshund Rescue, a Georgetown-based organization that works to save dachshunds and other small-dog breeds from euthanasia.
Instead of a traditional foot race, this year's Derby winner will be determined by an online/social media campaign.
Anyone can register any dog into the competition. Owners must upload some information about the dog and a photo to the Kentucky Dachshund Derby website.
Whichever dog brings in the most donations between now and Sept. 30 will be crowned champion.
