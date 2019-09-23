LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents will soon be able to go online to see how their kids' school stacks up under the state's new accountability rating system.
Kentucky's new 5-star accountability system is being put online. Educators and students will also be able to access the system, which the state department of education says does not solely rely on student's proficiency on standardized tests.
Each school will be given a rating of one to five stars. A school's rating includes proficiency in math, social studies, science, reading and writing. It also includes students' academic progress over one year and transition readiness, as well as a school's graduation rate.
As part of Senate Bill 1, passed in 2017, schools are required to come up with a plan for improvement based on their accountability results, officials say.
For statewide results using 2017-2018 data, click here. Data from 2018-2019 will be used starting Oct. 1, when the report card goes live.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.