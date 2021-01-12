LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum wants to give students a virtual good time.
The Museum is giving 40 teachers and their classrooms a free virtual field trip.
It's tradition for many schools in Kentucky and southern Indiana to take kids on field trips to the museum every year. The museum says the virtual field trip is the safe option in a pandemic.
Each of the virtual field trips include a Kentucky Derby-related education program of the teacher's choice, two tours, and a question-and-answer session.
Teachers can apply for these free virtual field trips by CLICKING HERE.
