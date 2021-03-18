LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of this year's Run for the Roses, the Kentucky Derby Museum is looking for your best Derby stories.
Whether it's sliding in the mud in the infield, meeting the love of your life, winning big or catching a peek at your favorite celeb, the museum wants to hear your best story in 125 words or less.
Officials plan to display the stories at the museum and share them on social media.
The person with the best story will receive a VIP golf cart tour of Churchill Downs, a box during the spring meet, a set of the Derby 147 Derby glasses and a one-year membership to the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Click here to enter the contest, which runs through April 16.
