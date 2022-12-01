LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum's resident miniature horse has transformed into a busy little elf.
Ari is hosting a winter workshop, where children can do holiday crafts, a scavenger hunt and listen to story time.
Each child will also get a gift bag with antlers to wear, an ornament to decorate, postcards to color, crayons, a candy cane and a map for the scavenger hunt. Kids can also visit the stable to see Ari.
Ari's Winter Workshop will be held every day in December. It costs $8, in addition to a child's $12 general admission ticket to the museum. Tickets can be purchased in person at the museum.
