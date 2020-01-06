LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo in Horse Cave is pitching in to help the Australia Zoo amid devastating wildfires that have ravaged the country.
Officials with the zoo say half of their proceeds from January will be donated to the zoo in Australia to help support their efforts to care and treat animals impacted by the wildfires.
At least 25 people have died in the wildfires across the nation, while 2,000 homes were destroyed since the fires started, according to The Associated Press. CNN reports that about half a billion animals had been killed in New South Wales.
Kentucky Down Under is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets start at $15.95 for children ages 4 to 14 and $25.95 for adults, age 15 and up. Children 3 and under get in for free. To purchase tickets, click here.
