LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians are being asked to donate to nonprofits in the state Tuesday for an annual fundraiser.
More than 260 organizations are receiving support from the 10th annual Kentucky Gives Day, a 24-hour online giving campaign. The fundraiser held by Kentucky Nonprofit Network goes through midnight.
If you value our work to strengthen, advance, and empower Kentucky’s #nonprofits, please join us in celebrating our 20th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of KY Gives Day! Please donate today: https://t.co/tNMdy9sOPT. #KYGives22— Kentucky Nonprofit Network (@kynonprofits) May 10, 2022
According to a news release, the state association of charities found in a year-end survey that nonprofits are struggling with an increased demand for services, workforce shortages, increased costs and fewer donations.
"The pandemic has changed so much, but it can't change Kentucky's giving spirit," Danielle Clore, CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network, said in a news release. "Kentuckians are needed to rally for a powerful day of action on May 10 to support the causes that help keep our communities thriving and recovering."
Kentucky Gives Day has raised $3.5 million in the past nine years. Last year, 219 nonprofits were supported as $721,385 was raised.
As of noon on Tuesday, the fundraiser has raised more than $298,000.
To donate, click here.
