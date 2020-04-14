LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Harvest dropped off thousands of pounds of donated food to all campuses of the Family Scholar House on Tuesday morning.
It was a crucial delivery for parents and kids in Louisville struggling to stay fed during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The meals are even more important for many families who were having a hard time before the pandemic started.
"Our families won't survive without us, we step up," said Family Scholar House President and CEO Cathe Dykstra. "So we've been delivering to more than 500 households a week. So support from Kentucky Harvest makes it possible to feed our households."
The food will also be delivered to 130 senior citizens in south Louisville.
All the food delivered Tuesday will be distributed by Wednesday, but it's only enough to feed struggling parents and their children for a week.
The Family Scholar House is always looking for donations of food and other items, and right now, there's a big need for children's diapers. The Family Scholar House also accepts donations by check and credit card, and online through PayPal. Checks may be sent to: 403 Reg Smith Circle, Louisville, KY 40208.
To make a donation by credit card, call 502-813-3077. To give online, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.