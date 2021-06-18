LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is asking for donations of canned kitten food.
In a Facebook post, the nonprofit said it's down to its last two cases of canned food and desperately needs more.
KHS is currently caring for about 300 kittens. Those wishing to help or donate can take or ship their donations to the Kentucky Humane Society's main campus on Steedly Drive.
To find out more about the shelter's needs, head to its Facebook page by clicking here. To donate, click here.
