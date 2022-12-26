KHS Care-a-van 7-18-22 (1).jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chance to get your pet the health care it needs only takes a $5 deposit.

The Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, is offering three days of service starting Tuesday.

There will be vaccines, flea, tick and worm prevention, microchipping, nail trims and basic wellness checks for dogs and cats.

The Care-a-van will be parked in the gravel lot near the main campus of the Kentucky Humane Society on Steedly Drive Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Appointments for the clinic have to be set up in advance. To set one up, click here

For information about the CARE-a-van, pricing for services, and future clinic dates, click here

